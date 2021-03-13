Gaye Ruth Campbell Moncrief
June 19, 1945 - March 12, 2021
BRISTOL, Va.
Gaye Ruth Campbell Moncrief, age 75, born on June 19, 1945, in Hansonville, Virginia, passed away at her home on March 12, 2021.
Gaye attended both Virginia Intermont College and East Tennessee State University. She was a devoted homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed cooking as a long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Cecil Campbell and Erma Ruth Dorton Campbell; a daughter, April Dawn Moncrief; and three brothers, C. Richard Campbell, Joseph F. Campbell, and W. Henry Campbell.
Gaye is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Moncrief; son, Jameson Moncrief, and daughter, Christa Joy Johnston (Alex); two brothers, Donald Lee Campbell, and James Robert Campbell; and eight grandchildren, her "babies," Autumn, Jasper, Xander, Ender, Esther, Archer, Fletcher, and Ember.
A funeral service will be held in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Herbert Leonard Rhymer officiating.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy rules.Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrifuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Gaye Ruth Campbell Moncrief is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.