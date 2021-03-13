Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gaye Ruth Campbell Moncrief
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Gaye Ruth Campbell Moncrief

June 19, 1945 - March 12, 2021

BRISTOL, Va.

Gaye Ruth Campbell Moncrief, age 75, born on June 19, 1945, in Hansonville, Virginia, passed away at her home on March 12, 2021.

Gaye attended both Virginia Intermont College and East Tennessee State University. She was a devoted homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed cooking as a long as her health permitted.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Cecil Campbell and Erma Ruth Dorton Campbell; a daughter, April Dawn Moncrief; and three brothers, C. Richard Campbell, Joseph F. Campbell, and W. Henry Campbell.

Gaye is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Moncrief; son, Jameson Moncrief, and daughter, Christa Joy Johnston (Alex); two brothers, Donald Lee Campbell, and James Robert Campbell; and eight grandchildren, her "babies," Autumn, Jasper, Xander, Ender, Esther, Archer, Fletcher, and Ember.

A funeral service will be held in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Herbert Leonard Rhymer officiating.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy rules.Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrifuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Gaye Ruth Campbell Moncrief is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service
19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.