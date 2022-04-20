Gene L. Gollehon
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Gene L. Gollehon, 83, passed away on April 17, 2022, at his home on Tattle Branch, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 23, 1938, and was a retired Auctioneer and owner of Gollehon Auction Company and a farmer. Gene was preceded in death by his by his parents, Walter and Frances Victoria Gollehon; one brother, and two sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Josephine Dixon Gollehon; one son, Michael Gollehon (Olivia); one daughter, Vicki Ward; three grandsons; his first love, Jerad Ward (Kelli) whom he taught all about baseball and instilled a hard work ethic in which helped him turn into the man he is today, Brandon Gollehon (Samantha), and Preston Gollehon, who was his sidekick; two granddaughters, Jenna Gollehon (Hunter) and Jessica Gollehon (Josh) who were the loves of his life; one brother, Watson Gollehon; three sisters, Frances Shorey (Fred) and Ruby Price (Gene), all of Chilhowie, and Oakie Gatze of Arizona; five great-grandchildren, Abby Gollehon, Camden and Emersyn Ward, Asher and Elizabeth Gollehon; and special nephew, Kim Gollehon, plus many more nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Gollehon Family Cemetery (Applewood subdivision, up Walker Ave) with Pastor Bobby Dunn officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. James McGlothlin and Pam, Amedisys Home Health and Caris Healthcare. The family will receive friends and family at Gene's house.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Gollehon Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.