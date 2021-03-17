Geneva Davidson "Jenny" Cook
January 16, 1944 - March 15, 2021
MARION, Va.
Geneva Davidson "Jenny" Cook, age 77, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va.
Jenny was a loving wife, mom, and mamaw. She was one of Marion's most known ladies – Jenny was the Breakfast Manager at Hardee's where she worked 23 years before retiring. When she wasn't working, she loved taking care of her family, especially those grandkids – and she also enjoyed shopping on QVC. Throughout her life, Jenny's love for God and her Bible reading kept her going, especially when she was at her sickest. She will surely be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Harriet Davidson; and several brothers and sisters.
Jenny is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Lee Cook of Marion, Va.; son, Kenneth Jason Cook and wife, Linda, of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Roxana Simons and Randy Tickle, of Marion, Va.; five grandchildren, Jordan Adams and Kimberly Duncan of Rural Retreat, Va., Jacob Adams of Abingdon, Va., Rebekah, Peters and husband, William, of Crewe, Va., Joseph Adams and Summer Allen, and Rylee Johnsey, all of Marion, Va.; six great-grandchildren, Garrett Adams, Emma Adams, Sophia Adams, Aubrey Adams, Emersyn Adams, and one on the way, Eliana Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, VA 24354. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freedom Tabernacle Ministries, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311.
To share memories of Geneva Davidson "Jenny" Cook, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Jenny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.