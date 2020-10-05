Menu
Genevieve Denison Necessary
September 11, 1928 - October 2, 2020

Genevieve Denison Necessary, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook, Dr. Roy Branson and Jimmy Henson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
5
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
6
Interment
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Lisa, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. I know she will be greatly missed by you, your sisters, and your brother as well as other family members and friends. I will keep all of you in my prayers. May God bless all of you. Please let me know if I can do anything for you.
Sue Cash
October 3, 2020