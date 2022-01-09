Menu
George Washington Anderson
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
George Washington Anderson

February 22, 1947 - January 4, 2022

ABINGDON, Va.

George W. Anderson finally decided to take a day off. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, he laid down for a rest and passed away peacefully at his home in Abingdon, Va. by the side of his best friend, companion, and wife of 52 years, Carolyn.

George grew up in Saltville, Va. on the family farm with his brothers and sisters. He graduated from R. B. Worthy High School and then he spent two years in the Army where he made Sergeant and was a recognized sharpshooter. Out of the Army, he began to build his family and career starting at Raytheon in Bristol and owning and operating a country store with Carolyn. He decided to go back to school and received a Bachelor of Science from ETSU and a master's degree from Virginia Tech. He picked up his family which had grown with a son and daughter and moved to Central Virginia where he began his career with the Virginia Department of Agriculture. The job eventually moved the family back to Southwest Virginia where he retired with Carolyn. However, this was only the beginning of his next life. They retired to the untamed and picturesque mountains of Northwest Montana along the Kootenai and Yaak Rivers. He spent the next twenty years building multiple dream homes, exploring the Rockies and finding the next great fishing hole or deer for his beloved dog, Jake. In his last year, he began the migration back to Virginia to be close to family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Totten Anderson; three brothers, Frank Anderson, Henry Anderson, and Charles Anderson; four sisters, Louella, Fanny and husband Charles Olinger, Helen and husband, Levi Ford, and Delephine Coffer.

George is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wilson Anderson; son, Kevin Anderson of Houston, Texas; daughter, Sharon Tilson and husband, Michael of Meadowview, Va.; and grandsons, Connor and Garrett Tilson; sisters, Rosetta Anderson and husband, Frank of Summerville, S.C., Pauline Perkins of Dumfries, Va.; brother, Roy Anderson and wife, Brenda of Wilmington, N.C.; brother-in-law, the Rev. Courtney Coffer; sister-in-law, Mattie Anderson of Abingdon, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends and neighbors across the United States.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the George W. Anderson family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main St. Saltville, VA
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
