George Dennis Alderman
George Dennis Alderman, age 79, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Dennis worked at the Floyd Garment Factory for many years and was also part owner of The Game Room in Floyd. He was a diehard New York Yankees fan along with the Pittsburg Steelers, Virginia Tech Football, and Richard Petty. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Cury and Mary Alderman; three sisters, Delphina Keith, Frances Harris, and Vickie Alderman; along with one brother, Benny Winfred Alderman.

He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Mann of East Bend, N.C.; brother, Gary Alderman (Carol) of Glendale, Ky.; along with several nieces, nephews, and lots of friends that he made at his favorite hangout at the Blue Ridge Restaurant and all over Floyd County.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beaver Creek Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. A visitation was held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street, Floyd, VA 24091-4741
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Beaver Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 28, 2020