George Elmer Lampkins
April 4, 1934 - October 8, 2020
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
George Elmer Lampkins, 86, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and member of the Glorious Church of Jesus. George was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Alpha Lampkins; daughter, Betty Maxfield; son, George Junior; son-in-law, Slemp Reynolds; numerous brothers, sisters and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty eight years, Audrey White Lampkins; daughters, Margaret Reynolds, Linda Rasnake (Ted), Kathy Rhea (Michael), Norma Gay Ball (Larry Lee), and Wanda Turner (Eddie); son-in-law, Gary Maxfield; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Iva Nell Hicks; brother, Liburn Lampkins; and many nieces and nephews. George was blessed to have two wonderful caregivers, Veronica Neece and Bobby Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Virgil Musick and the Rev. Fred Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.