George F. Helms, III
September 10, 1930 - September 19, 2020
George F. Helms, III, 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Clarence Helms officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with the U.S. Army National Guard and the V.F.W. conducting military graveside rites. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Friday. For the safety of all those in attendance at the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, including the use of face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
