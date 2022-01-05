Faye, Henry, Mary and family. I understand your loss, and G.B. will be missed but thank God, we have the opportunity to see him again.

G.B. was my first cousin. I remember visiting Artie my dad's sister, his dad, and with G.B. and the rest of the family. I visited with my dad and mom, Orville and Blanche Hutton. I can remember their home, dairy house I believe, and definitely talking with G.B. Although we did not stay in touch in later years, I still remember his voice and laughter and have fond memories of our visits.

With love, Claude and Virginia Hutton

Claude Hutton Friend January 5, 2022