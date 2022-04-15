Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Allen Russ
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
Send Flowers
George Allen Russ

February 21, 1977 - April 13, 2022

ABINGDON, Va.

George Allen Russ passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Mr. Russ was born February 21, 1977 to the late George and Judy Plummer Russ. He loved to drive trucks, farm, and spend time outdoors. He will be remembered as an extremely hard worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Daniel Russ and Judy Russ.

Mr. Russ is survived by his children, Destiny Russ and husband, Nick Anderson, Hannah Russ and fiancé William Webster, and Dustin Russ and wife Audrey; two brothers, Anthony Russ and wife, Tammy and Freddy Nunley and partner, Toni Matney; two grandchildren, Ivy and Ryleigh Doss; many nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rick Mabe officiating.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Russ.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA
Apr
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.