George Allen Russ
February 21, 1977 - April 13, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
George Allen Russ passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Mr. Russ was born February 21, 1977 to the late George and Judy Plummer Russ. He loved to drive trucks, farm, and spend time outdoors. He will be remembered as an extremely hard worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Daniel Russ and Judy Russ.
Mr. Russ is survived by his children, Destiny Russ and husband, Nick Anderson, Hannah Russ and fiancé William Webster, and Dustin Russ and wife Audrey; two brothers, Anthony Russ and wife, Tammy and Freddy Nunley and partner, Toni Matney; two grandchildren, Ivy and Ryleigh Doss; many nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rick Mabe officiating.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Russ.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 15, 2022.