Georgia Root
November 3, 1954 - October 3, 2020
Georgia Root, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 3, 1954, a daughter of the late John and Lorna McGuire Maloney. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lorna Schutte.
Georgia was a devoted and loving mother, wife and grandmother. Her life revolved around her family. She loved spending time with them and cooking one of her many amazing meals. Georgia was an avid Florida Gators fan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Root; daughter, Lauren Elam and husband, Michael; son, Jason Paul Root and girlfriend, Greta Hagg; grandchildren, Ava Marie Sanders, Mia Isabelle Sanders, Nora Claire Elam, and Harper Matilee Elam; brother, John Maloney Jr.; her beloved granddog, Charlie Sprocket; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will plan a Celebration of Life at a time and place in the future when conditions make travel safer for family, friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society
to give in memory of Georgia.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2020.