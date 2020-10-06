Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Georgia Root
Georgia Root

November 3, 1954 - October 3, 2020

Georgia Root, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 3, 1954, a daughter of the late John and Lorna McGuire Maloney. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lorna Schutte.

Georgia was a devoted and loving mother, wife and grandmother. Her life revolved around her family. She loved spending time with them and cooking one of her many amazing meals. Georgia was an avid Florida Gators fan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Root; daughter, Lauren Elam and husband, Michael; son, Jason Paul Root and girlfriend, Greta Hagg; grandchildren, Ava Marie Sanders, Mia Isabelle Sanders, Nora Claire Elam, and Harper Matilee Elam; brother, John Maloney Jr.; her beloved granddog, Charlie Sprocket; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will plan a Celebration of Life at a time and place in the future when conditions make travel safer for family, friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601, or can visit www.cancer.org to give in memory of Georgia.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Root and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Georgia was the most loving and caring person I have ever known. She made such a positive impact on my life and my familys lives. Some of the best times of my life were with her. I am so thankful to have known her. =›
Candice Mitchell
October 5, 2020
Lauren, I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family will most definitely be in my prayers. I love you, my friend.
Michelle Cox
October 5, 2020
So very sorry. Youre in our thoughts and prayers
Jere and Brenda Houser
October 5, 2020
My heart is very heavy since hearing of her passing. I met Georgia thru her husband Mark, who hired me at Chi Chi's in 1981. We have been friends ever since. Although miles separated us, she was good about keeping in touch. I wish I had done more of it. We have lots of wonderful memories, that we will cherish forever. Our deepest sympathies to the family. May she RIP now & be pain-free.
Susan Nelson
October 5, 2020