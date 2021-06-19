Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Geraldine Geri Klink
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services
621 North Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL
Geraldine Klink

June 28, 1945 - June 13, 2021

Ms. Geraldine "Geri" D. Klink, age 75, went to her eternal home on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Ms. Klink was born in Iaeger, West Virginia. She was a member of the United States Airforce and later married and had children. She then moved to Emory, VA to raise her children. In Emory, she was known as an owner/operator of a local convenience store called Klink's Handi-Dandi Mart, located across from Emory & Henry College. Upon retirement, she moved closer to her children on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Audrey Rowe; brother, Thomas Rowe; and sister, Lois Goss. Survivors include two children, John Klink and wife, Bernie, of Buchanan, Tenn., and Linda Van Dyke (Klink) and husband, David, of Valrico, Fla.; brother, Grady Rowe; grandchildren, John Ross Klink, Dora Klink, Morgan Adams and Jake Van Dyke, plus several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress St, Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.chaptershealth.org.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
John B, Linda and families, Our thoughts are of you, with very fond memories of your Emory days. She was a lovely lady. Ron and Edie
Edith S. Bobko
June 19, 2021
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
June 16, 2021
Sorry about your loss.
Nana
June 16, 2021
