Geraldine Klink
June 28, 1945 - June 13, 2021
Ms. Geraldine "Geri" D. Klink, age 75, went to her eternal home on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Ms. Klink was born in Iaeger, West Virginia. She was a member of the United States Airforce and later married and had children. She then moved to Emory, VA to raise her children. In Emory, she was known as an owner/operator of a local convenience store called Klink's Handi-Dandi Mart, located across from Emory & Henry College. Upon retirement, she moved closer to her children on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Audrey Rowe; brother, Thomas Rowe; and sister, Lois Goss. Survivors include two children, John Klink and wife, Bernie, of Buchanan, Tenn., and Linda Van Dyke (Klink) and husband, David, of Valrico, Fla.; brother, Grady Rowe; grandchildren, John Ross Klink, Dora Klink, Morgan Adams and Jake Van Dyke, plus several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress St, Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.chaptershealth.org
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 19, 2021.