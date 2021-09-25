Menu
Dr. Gerhard H. Morenings
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Dr. Gerhard H. Morenings

March 15, 1929 - September 9, 2021

Dr. Gerhard H. Morenings, 92, of Bristol, Virginia/Naples Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his home in Naples Florida.

He was born on March 25, 1929, in Memel, East Prussia to Martin and Marta Morenings and enjoyed a wonderful early childhood near the shores of the Baltic Sea with his brother Heinz, and sisters Ruth, Christel, and Gerda.

Gerhard lived a vibrant life full of happiness, faith, and also hardship; surviving WW2, serving as a medical missionary deep in the Amazon Rainforest, starting a new life in the United States with his wife and children, healing patients as a chiropractor, and losing many of those very dear to his heart along the way. He used each of his many life experiences to spread love, kindness, wisdom, and the word of God to everyone he met.

Please visit his blog which can be accessed at www.thegodoflove.org to explore the fruits of 70+ years of study and reflection that was such an important part of the legacy he desired to leave and share with all.

If you're interested in learning more about his life, you can read his full autobiography here, Or go to: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/dr-gerhard-morenings/memoirs-my-search-for-identity-in-a-confusing-world/paperback/product-14rg7gmk.html?page=1&pageSize=4. proceeds donated to charity.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Martha Morenings; his first wife, Wilma Boche Morenings (1998); his second wife, Marjorie (Jean) Hire Morenings (2015); his oldest son, Daniel Morenings (2016); and his siblings, Heinz Morenings, Ruth Marzinkewitsch, and Christel Seidel. He is survived by his sister, Gerda Mertinat of Germany; his daughters, Marti Morenings, Dori Keeling (Lee), and Cathy Slagle Morenings (Daniel's wife); his sons, Imanuel Morenings (Cyndi), Samuel Morenings (Karen), Michael Morenings (Melissa), and Peter Morenings (Pamela), 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. on October 10, 2021. To join via Zoom please click here. Or go to: https://zoom.us/j/98227500977?#success Password: 1929

In lieu of flowers, Gerhard wished that donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Bible Society.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the entire Morenings Family: What can one say to friends who are more than friends but looked on as family over the years? My heart is saddened for the loss of Dr. Morenings, the patriarch of the family and also for the loss each of you are feeling at this time. Although we grieve, Thank God it is not as those who have no HOPE! Let us live by God´s grace so we can see ALL our family and friends again in heaven! God bless!
Andrea Gibbs Brooks
October 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Littrell Kilgore
October 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss!! I had the priviledge of meeting him twice in church...very deep thinker & Godly man!!
Ginger Brooks
October 7, 2021
Dear Marti, I´m so sorry to read of the loss of your Dad. While I never knew him personally, I know how much you loved and honored him. I send my prayers of sweet peace and comfort to your heart.
Barbara Street
September 28, 2021
Our community has just lost a very distinguished and caring gentleman. Sending up prayers for the family. John 14:27
Sharon Fee
September 27, 2021
Imanuel, Sam, Kenny, Peter and family. Saddened to hear the news of the passing of your father. May GOD give you all peace and comfort during your time of bereavement. Tyrone Foster Bristol VA
Tyrone Foster
Friend
September 27, 2021
Marti and Family Sorry for your Loss. I feel Blessed to have worked for Jahard and for his friendship Prayers for comfort
Pam Brown
September 25, 2021
Dr. Imanuel, I am so sorry to hear of your father's passing. He was a wonderful man and Christian example! I know that there will be an empty place in your heart until we are all reunited in heaven. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Kathy Sharp
Kathy Sharp
September 25, 2021
Marti, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Take comfort in your memories and let us know if you need anything. Hugs to Mom's John Marshall <3
Angie B
September 25, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to the family. Hoping you have comfort knowing you have so many friends and family to support and comfort you during this time. I read his autobiography and was astounded by all his accomplishments throughout his 92 years.
Gene & Diane Cochran
Other
September 25, 2021
Please be confident of God´s peace and our prayers. So sorry to hear of Dr. Morenings passing...a precious christian gentleman is with his Heavenly Father.
Chaplain Joe and Becky (Nunez) Collins
Other
September 25, 2021
