Dr. Gerhard H. Morenings
March 15, 1929 - September 9, 2021
Dr. Gerhard H. Morenings, 92, of Bristol, Virginia/Naples Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his home in Naples Florida.
He was born on March 25, 1929, in Memel, East Prussia to Martin and Marta Morenings and enjoyed a wonderful early childhood near the shores of the Baltic Sea with his brother Heinz, and sisters Ruth, Christel, and Gerda.
Gerhard lived a vibrant life full of happiness, faith, and also hardship; surviving WW2, serving as a medical missionary deep in the Amazon Rainforest, starting a new life in the United States with his wife and children, healing patients as a chiropractor, and losing many of those very dear to his heart along the way. He used each of his many life experiences to spread love, kindness, wisdom, and the word of God to everyone he met.
Please visit his blog which can be accessed at www.thegodoflove.org
to explore the fruits of 70+ years of study and reflection that was such an important part of the legacy he desired to leave and share with all.
If you're interested in learning more about his life, you can read his full autobiography here, Or go to: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/dr-gerhard-morenings/memoirs-my-search-for-identity-in-a-confusing-world/paperback/product-14rg7gmk.html?page=1&pageSize=4
. proceeds donated to charity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Martha Morenings; his first wife, Wilma Boche Morenings (1998); his second wife, Marjorie (Jean) Hire Morenings (2015); his oldest son, Daniel Morenings (2016); and his siblings, Heinz Morenings, Ruth Marzinkewitsch, and Christel Seidel. He is survived by his sister, Gerda Mertinat of Germany; his daughters, Marti Morenings, Dori Keeling (Lee), and Cathy Slagle Morenings (Daniel's wife); his sons, Imanuel Morenings (Cyndi), Samuel Morenings (Karen), Michael Morenings (Melissa), and Peter Morenings (Pamela), 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. on October 10, 2021. To join via Zoom please click here. Or go to: https://zoom.us/j/98227500977?#success
Password: 1929
In lieu of flowers, Gerhard wished that donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Bible Society.
Information courtesy of Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.