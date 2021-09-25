To the entire Morenings Family: What can one say to friends who are more than friends but looked on as family over the years? My heart is saddened for the loss of Dr. Morenings, the patriarch of the family and also for the loss each of you are feeling at this time. Although we grieve, Thank God it is not as those who have no HOPE! Let us live by God´s grace so we can see ALL our family and friends again in heaven! God bless!

Andrea Gibbs Brooks October 10, 2021