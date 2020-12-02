Gilbert "Gil" Bruce MorrellAugust 11, 1930 - November 30, 2020Gilbert "Gil" Bruce Morrell, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center.He was born August 11, 1930 in Bristol, a son of the late Edgar Lee "Ed" and Lucille Smithson Morrell, and he was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He retired after 25 years from Cowan Brothers, and was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church. Mr. Morrell was a United States Army Veteran.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Rex Morrell, Mike Morrell, James Morrell, and Dean Morrell; sisters, Doris Bullock and Margie Wynes; brothers, Marion Morrell, Reford Morrell, Virgil Morrell and Edward Morrell; and grandson, Justin Morrell.Surviving include his wife, Dorothy Wise Morrell; children, Eddie Morrell and wife, Nancy, Lois Nixon and husband, Paul, Betty Jean Boughers, Wiley Morell and wife, Vicky, Jerry Morrell, Terry Morrell and wife, Sherry; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Lou Duncan and Janie Wise.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Shipley Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Crosswhite officiating. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Bend Baptist Church, 226 River Bend Road, Bristol, TN 37620.Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620