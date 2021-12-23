Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Ginger Kyte Loudy Dinsmore

April 12, 1936 - December 22, 2021

Ginger Kyte Loudy Dinsmore, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, under Caris Hospice Care at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she had resided since 2014.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Preston Kyte and her second husband, B.C. Dinsmore.

Survivors include two children, Beth (Bill) Shumaker and John (Erika) Loudy, all of Bristol; one sister, Kathy Fleenor of Kingsport, Tenn.; and a very special adopted member of the family and caregiver, LeAnn Tiller.

Ginger grew up in Carter County, Tenn., and graduated from Happy Valley High School. After graduation she moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the Department of Justice but settled back in Bristol, Va., after marriage to start a family.

She was active in the Bristol Junior Woman's Club, where she served as president and director of the Southwest Virginia District; and over the years, was a faithful member, choir member and volunteer of the churches she attended including Oak Grove Christian Church in Elizabethton, Airport Christian Church in Blountville and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bristol. Following retirement, Ginger served in several capacities as a volunteer for Ballad Medical Health until her health would not allow her to do so. She also delighted from her many hobbies including playing the piano and organ, singing, sewing, cooking, volunteering and reading.

Many thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Caris Hospice of Bristol, Va. Their unending support during her years at Brookdale will not be forgotten.

A private graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 672 Island Rd., Bristol, VA 24201, or the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 380 Masengill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Dinsmore family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2021.
Beth & Family, Very sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Alex & Kasie Viers
December 23, 2021
