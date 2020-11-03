Ginger Paige "Deedee" PattonOur beloved aunt, Ginger Paige "Deedee" Patton, went to be with the Lord on the morning of October 31, 2020.Ginger was born in Dante, Virginia, and was raised in the coal town of Clinchco. She was the second of four children, born to William Andrew "Bill" Patton and Mildred Janice Hay Patton. Ginger was a 1968 graduate of Ervinton High School in Nora, Virginia. She received her Bachelors Degree from East Tennessee State University, and obtained her Masters degree in Administration from Radford University.She had a deep love for teaching and for the many students she had over the years. Ms. Patton stood firmly for what she believed and had a deep respect for everyone. She spent her last three years in the education system as principal at Sandlick and Clinchco Elementary. Ginger was a life-long member of the Democrat Party, and fought her whole life to promote Civil Rights and liberties.Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, William Andrew "Bill" Patton and Mildred Janice Hay Patton; loving brother, William Kimball "Kim" Patton; close aunt, Terry Gortney; and nephew-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Mullins. She is survived by two sisters, Pamela Patton Mullins of Lebanon, and Myra Lynne and husband, Leonard "Bugs" Taylor, of Nicklesville. Also, a very special and close sister-in-law, Lagwenna Rose Patton of Meadowview. Aunt Deedee is survived by three special nieces, Angela Mullins of Lebanon, Krissy Coleman and husband, David, of Lebanon, and Brandi Cooper and husband, Eric, of Mayslick, Kentucky. She is also survived by two special nephews, LucienPatton and Caleb Patton, with whom she shared a home. Aunt Deedee will be greatly missed by her great nieces and nephews, Ashley Mullins of Greenville, South Carolina. Madison Mullins, Jackson and Isabella Mullins of Lebanon, Virginia, and Colby and Katy Cooper of Mayslick, Kentucky.Our lives were so enriched by her presence. The lessons and values she taught us will remain in our hearts forever. She was one of a kind.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Wildlife Warriors or the Australian Zoo, two organizations she was very passionate about.The family of Ginger Paige "Deedee" Patton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., (276) 623-2700.