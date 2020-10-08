Gladys Rose
August 10, 1933 - October 6, 2020
Gladys H. Rose, age 87, of the Big A Mountain section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her home.
Born August 10, 1933 in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elijah Everett and Beulah Hess Helton. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a member of Rowe Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and canning, but most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard B. Rose; three brothers, Earnest Helton, Arnold Helton; and infant siblings, Dewey Helton, Rosie Helton and Oakley Helton.
Survivors include two children, Avery Rose and wife, Sherri, of Honaker, Virginia, and Barbara Rose Price of Swords Creek, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Edward Wilson, Linda Jasso and husband, Augustine, Mickey Wilson and friend, Alyssa, Juanita Price, Kyle Price and wife, Courtney, Chad Rose and wife, Amanda, and Kevin Rose and wife, Allison; great-grandchildren, Corey Cook, Cadence Rose, Ainsley Rose, Logan Rose, Leah Rose, Levi Rose, Brantley Price, Landon Price, Connor Price and Jordan Rose-Wilson; one brother, George Helton; four sisters, Hazel Daw, Dorothy Dye, Mary Jane Compton and Ruby Miller; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Phyllis Lowe, Linda Woods and the staff of Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens and CARIS Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Perkins and the Rev. Tommy Dye officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Chad Rose, Kevin Rose, Edward Wilson, Mickey Wilson, Kyle Price, Stevie Compton, Giles Helton and Tyler Helton.
The family will receive friends at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Honaker Funeral Home where an evening service will be conducted at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Perkins and the Rev. Wayne Harrison officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.