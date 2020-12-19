Menu
Gladys Lillian Kennedy Street

April 24, 1933 - December 16, 2020

Gladys Lillian Kennedy Street, 87, formerly of Bristol, Tennessee, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Prattville, Alabama, due to complications from COVID-19. She moved to Alabama in recent years to be closer to family.

Gladys was born on April 24, 1933 in Jefferson County, Alabama, and graduated from Woodlawn High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Dr. James Allan Street, on August 2, 1952 in Birmingham. In 1990, the Streets moved to Bristol, Tennessee, where Dr. Street served as Superintendent of the Bristol Tennessee City Schools from 1990-1995. Gladys was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bristol, Virginia. She worked on numerous committees and other positions of service in the church. She enjoyed playing bridge with her local ladies' club that she spent every other week with until she returned to Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. James Allan Street; parents, William M. and Annie Olive Harris Kennedy; and a granddaughter, Lindsey Danielle Street.

Survivors include a son, Randy Allan Street and his wife, Debbie of Dothan, Alabama; a daughter, Cathy Elaine Street Davis and her husband, Jay, of Valley Grande, Alabama; and a son, Steven Lloyd Street and his wife, Diana of Fort Payne, Alabama; grandchildren, Jennifer Elana Street Holland and husband, Christopher Charles Holland, James Patrick Street, Hailey Elaine Davis Dolbare and husband, Robert Walker Dolbare, Katie Elizabeth Davis, and RiLee Morgan Street; great-granddaughter, Emma Kay Holland; great-grandson, Davis Walker Dolbare; sister-in-law, Susan Elaine Marsh; brother-in-law, Lloyd Bradley Marsh and wife, Susan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Forest Hills Cemetery in Birmingham, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can made in Gladys Street's name to the American Cancer Society, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lawrencebrownservice.com. Mrs. Gladys Street and her family are in the care of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home, 2900 Citizens Parkway, Selma, Alabama; (334) 872-2301.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
Forest Hills Cemetery
Birmingham, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc
