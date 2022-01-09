Glen David Lunsford Sr.
January 25, 1946 - January 7, 2022
Glen David Lunsford Sr. (Pappy/Pops), age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home. He was born January 25, 1946 in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Elmer David and Ruby Tranbarger Lunsford. Glen was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He retired from Vulcan Materials with 46 years of service. Glen was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Junior Lunsford; sisters, Doris Dowell, Joyce Hoss, Kathy Poston; and brother, Fain Lunsford.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Roberta Royston; children, Sharon Lunsford Goodson, Dave Lunsford Jr. (Julie), Elizabeth Dedecker, Penny Campbell (Duane), Brad Lunsford (Deirdre), Becky Pearson (Terrance), and Jason Lunsford; sisters, Maxine Rayburn, Betty Jackson and Elouise Rutter; brother, Butch Lunsford (Rita); grandchildren, Timothy Pearson (Kaci), Brook Williams (Keithian Sr.), Davey Lunsford, Damien Lunsford, Devin Lunsford, Jessica Kimborough (Taylor), Andrew Murphy, Kayla Murphy (fiancé, Keith), Loki, Bradlee and Macon Lunsford, Maranda Oliver (John), Joshua Goodson, Austin Goodson, Justin Moore (Cameron), Zane Campbell (Caitlyn), and Logan Jessee; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Ball officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastern Heights Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dave Lunsford, Brad Lunsford, Timothy Pearson, Loki Lunsford, Tyler Goodson and Sam Royston. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: W5K26V
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.