Glenn Howard James
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Glenn Howard James

September 8, 1951 - October 2, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Glenn Howard James, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Mr. James was born on September 8, 1951, in Abingdon, Va., to the late Howard Leo and Ina Virginia Toon James.

Glenn lived a life of service to his country and community. Upon his retirement after 20 years of service in the United States Marine Corp, he continued his call to service by serving with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. After his retirement of 24 years from full-time duty, he remained with the department as a part time officer until his passing. Mr. James was also a life member of the Washington County Life Saving Crew.

In addition to his parents, Mr. James was preceded in death by a sister, Rita James.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Betty P. James; one son, John K.(Selena) James; one daughter, Carloyn A. James (Leo) Long; one sister, Joan (Kevin) Kyler; three brothers, Fred James, Stephen (Karen) James, and Terry James; five grandchildren, Sabrina (Jack) Short, Jade James, Jason James, Vincent Long, and Henry "Hank" Long; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Lusk officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department Benevolent Fund, ATTN: Major Walter Brown, 801 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.info@frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. James.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Knollkreg Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Glenn in the 90's at BTPD. A very humble and great co-worker. Never complained about anything and did a great job. He was a special person and we had in common both of us serving in the Marines but he made a career of it and served our nation and the Corps well. Will be missed and I am glad I got to know him. Spoke with him at a retirement about 3 months ago. Semper Fi Marine. RIP
Al Arrants
Work
October 9, 2021
i worked for several years with glenn at the bristol va. pd. i have never known a man any nicer then he. i will always remember his kind face and smile. he was a pleasure to work with. family, you have my deepest sympathy. may gods blessings surround you at this sad time in your lives.
joann vIcars
October 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss and would like to say thanks for his service prayers for entire family
Bill Blevins
Friend
October 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Betty and family.Glenn was a wonderful man and a special friend. He will always be remembered with love .
Dan and Vicki Buryj
Friend
October 7, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Glenn´s passing. I worked with him at the Police Department for many years. He was a joy to work with and just be around. He had so many stories to tell of his life´s journeys. I´m not sure I´ve ever met a more honorable man and that showed in his contributions to his country, work and community. May God bless you all during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.
Jerry Smelser BTPD - retired
Work
October 7, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear of the passing of your loved one. I´m sure he will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for you all. God Bless You All. Geraldine Holloway
Geraldine Holloway
Friend
October 7, 2021
