Glenn Howard James
September 8, 1951 - October 2, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Glenn Howard James, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Mr. James was born on September 8, 1951, in Abingdon, Va., to the late Howard Leo and Ina Virginia Toon James.
Glenn lived a life of service to his country and community. Upon his retirement after 20 years of service in the United States Marine Corp, he continued his call to service by serving with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. After his retirement of 24 years from full-time duty, he remained with the department as a part time officer until his passing. Mr. James was also a life member of the Washington County Life Saving Crew.
In addition to his parents, Mr. James was preceded in death by a sister, Rita James.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Betty P. James; one son, John K.(Selena) James; one daughter, Carloyn A. James (Leo) Long; one sister, Joan (Kevin) Kyler; three brothers, Fred James, Stephen (Karen) James, and Terry James; five grandchildren, Sabrina (Jack) Short, Jade James, Jason James, Vincent Long, and Henry "Hank" Long; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Lusk officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department Benevolent Fund, ATTN: Major Walter Brown, 801 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.