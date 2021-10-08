I am so sad to hear of Glenn´s passing. I worked with him at the Police Department for many years. He was a joy to work with and just be around. He had so many stories to tell of his life´s journeys. I´m not sure I´ve ever met a more honorable man and that showed in his contributions to his country, work and community. May God bless you all during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.

