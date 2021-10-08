Glenn Howard James
September 8, 1951 - October 2, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Glenn Howard James, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Lusk officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
