Gloria Lavinia Russell



November 23, 1948 - April 5, 2020



Gloria was born in Washington County, Va., before moving to Damascus, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Stallard of N.C.; one sister, Emma Stallard of Damascus, Va.; and one daughter, Gloria (Lori) Mathes.



Ms. Russell is survived by one sister, Mary (Susie) Morrison of Damascus, Va.; one brother, Sam Stallard of Sarasota, Fla.; two daughters, Mary Russell Rash of Granite Falls, N.C., and Dorothy (Becky) Jones and husband, Harrie, of Chilhowie, Va.; in addition to one niece, two nephews, and several cousins.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Yellow Springs United Methodist Church in Meadowview from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., to share memories and to celebrate Gloria's life.



Farris Funeral Service



427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 30, 2021.