Gloria Lavinia Russell
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Gloria Lavinia Russell

November 23, 1948 - April 5, 2020

Gloria was born in Washington County, Va., before moving to Damascus, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Stallard of N.C.; one sister, Emma Stallard of Damascus, Va.; and one daughter, Gloria (Lori) Mathes.

Ms. Russell is survived by one sister, Mary (Susie) Morrison of Damascus, Va.; one brother, Sam Stallard of Sarasota, Fla.; two daughters, Mary Russell Rash of Granite Falls, N.C., and Dorothy (Becky) Jones and husband, Harrie, of Chilhowie, Va.; in addition to one niece, two nephews, and several cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Yellow Springs United Methodist Church in Meadowview from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., to share memories and to celebrate Gloria's life.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Yellow Springs United Methodist Church in Meadowview
VA
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
