Gloria B. Wilson
September 5, 1927 - March 21, 2021
Mrs. Gloria B. Wilson departed this life on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1927, to the late Thomas Broady Sr. and Esther Maria Broady in Saltville, Va. Gloria lived a life of servitude for her family, friends and most importantly the Lord.
She is survived by her six children, William L. Wilson, Zennie M. Cosby (Ernest), Kenneth W. Wilson, Darryal E. Wilson I (Kristen), Vanessa L. Clark, and Andrea M. Wilson; 10 grandchildren, Alana, Darryal II, Kylie, Kendra, Newman, Jordan, Jonah, Aubry, Madison, and Tamara; two great-grandchildren, Zayden and Addison; and a niece and nephew, Mark and Carolyn Butler.
Services for Mrs. Gloria Wilson will be conducted Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Lee Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at the VA National Cemetery, Mt. Home, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.