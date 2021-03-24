Menu
Gloria B. Wilson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Gloria B. Wilson

September 5, 1927 - March 21, 2021

Mrs. Gloria B. Wilson departed this life on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1927, to the late Thomas Broady Sr. and Esther Maria Broady in Saltville, Va. Gloria lived a life of servitude for her family, friends and most importantly the Lord.

She is survived by her six children, William L. Wilson, Zennie M. Cosby (Ernest), Kenneth W. Wilson, Darryal E. Wilson I (Kristen), Vanessa L. Clark, and Andrea M. Wilson; 10 grandchildren, Alana, Darryal II, Kylie, Kendra, Newman, Jordan, Jonah, Aubry, Madison, and Tamara; two great-grandchildren, Zayden and Addison; and a niece and nephew, Mark and Carolyn Butler.

Services for Mrs. Gloria Wilson will be conducted Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Lee Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at the VA National Cemetery, Mt. Home, Tenn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Mrs. Gloria B. Wilson and family are entrusted to R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lee Street Baptist Church
VA
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Lee Street Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family: Mrs. Wilson was a great lady. Visiting her was like going back home to see ya mom. We do love you all and will always remember our `mom´ also.
Haywood Thaxton
March 18, 2022
William and Family, I am sorry for your loss. May God continue to be with you and comfort you during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers.
Olivia Buie
March 25, 2021
Sending my deepest heartfelt sympathy and condolences to my friend/coworker William Wilson and family in the passing of your mom. May the peace of God provide comfort during this most difficult hour.
Lolita Gaines
March 25, 2021
William, my sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of your Mom.
Maxine Haith
March 25, 2021
Our deepest condolences and prayers to the Wilson family. May God´s love and grace comfort you during this time.
Michael and Wyvette Hughes
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Gloria. I wasnt aware she had passed. Prayers and comfort for everyone. If there is anything I can do let me know. Again I am So Sorry.
Karen Anderson
March 24, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Mrs. Wilson's passing. Condolences to you all and may the grace of God comfort you during your times of grieving.
Carolyn Carter-Howard
March 24, 2021
To our dear friends who have been like family over past nearly 40 years , we love you and our thoughts and prayers are with you. Mrs Wilson was a sweet and loving person. We always loved visiting her every year.
Haywood & Claudia Thaxton & Family
March 24, 2021
