Gloria "Jean" Chafin Wyatt
September 22, 1933 - January 8, 2022
Gloria "Jean" Chafin Wyatt, age 88, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born on September 22, 1933, in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Charlie S. and Florine Huffman Chafin. Jean lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was a medical secretary for Dr. Harry Bachman, Sr. and Dr. Pettigrew. Jean was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church where she taught the Adult Ladies Sunday School class for over 50 years. She was the area WMU Director and the first woman Alderman in Bluff City, Tennessee. Jean was very active in the Bluff City Little League. Her greatest accomplishments were her family and church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Pat" Wyatt Sr. and brother, Buddy Chafin.
Survivors include her children, Paula Wyatt Kaylor and husband, Rick, Rebecca Wyatt McQueen and husband, Jim, Charles P. Wyatt Jr. and wife, Tammy, and Janice Wyatt Pearson and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Matthew Neil Kaylor, Monica Nicole Kaylor, Zachary Lyn Wyatt, Tyler Scott Pearson, Bradley Broyles, and Ashley Brock; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Wylodean Willis, Bill Chafin and wife Mary, Mary Chafin Nearhood and husband Clint; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mrs. Wyatt will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Piney Flats First Baptist Church with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Kaylor, Zachary Wyatt, Tyler Pearson, Hunter Brock, Adam Bolt, Matthew Chafin and Bradley Broyles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 11, 2022.