My condolences go out to Sandra and Burns' close family and friends. I loved playing music with Burns. He was a kind, encouraging, funny, and gentle bandmate. Our musical journey from the "Shy Klezmer Band" to "Almost a Minyan" was a great experience. It was truly a joy to see and hear Burns grow as a musician and back him up when he nailed clarinet solos. He is sorely missed.

Patty Burns Friend October 22, 2020