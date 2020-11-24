Grace Alene Skeens Dishner
September 9, 1926 - November 22, 2020
Mrs. Grace Alene Skeens Dishner, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 22, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Grace was born on September 9, 1926, in Bristol, daughter of the late John L and Mary Alice Skeens. In 1944, she married Clarence E. Dishner.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Dishner; and son, David E Dishner.
She was an employee of United Telephone Company, and a homemaker. She had a love for life, music, laughter, and God. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren. She was an avid cook and felt that she was put on this Earth to bring laughter and joy to all she met. She especially enjoyed her membership in the "Buster" club, with lifelong friends, Mary Ann Fuller and Doris Maiden.
Grace is survived by one daughter-in-law, Diane Sisler Dishner of Rosswell, Ga.; step granddaughter, Stacy Zazzara and spouse, Jeff Zazzara; three step great-grandchildren, Drew, Ally and Will Zazzara; grandchildren, Mary Alice Little and spouse, Roy Little, Lucy Hayes and spouse, Ken Hayes, and Lisa Ehrhart and spouse, Todd Ehrhart; five great-grandchildren, Diana and Dylan Ehrhart, Ashley, Alec and A.J. Rinehart; one great great-grandchild, Bryson Ehrhart; two brothers, Allen Skeens and spouse, Leslie Skeens and Jerry Skeens and spouse, Carol Skeens; and two sister, Carol Walls and Jewel Leonard. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A special thank you for the loving long-term care from her friends, Bette Jane Landis, Doris Maiden and Patsy Roe. Words cannot express our gratitude.
Cha,Cha,Cha.
Funeral service will be a private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for all donations to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home (423) 989-4800 is serving the Dishner family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.