Grace Blair
FUNERAL HOME
East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
New Grace Baptist Church
Grace Blair

Grace Blair went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Grace was born to parents, Horace and Pearl Rogers in West Virginia. Grace resided in Blountville, Tenn., and was a proud member of New Grace Baptist Church of Bristol, Tenn. Undoubtedly a hard-working and driven woman, Grace worked for many years at Sears before ultimately retiring from the company. Grace was also co-owner of Central Buses Incorporated. She was blessed with a large family whom she loved dearly, especially her several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grace will be deeply missed by her family, friends, church family and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by parents, Horace and Pearl Rogers; husband, William Paul Blair, brothers, and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Jerry Blair (Connie) and Kenneth Blair (Tammy); brother, Ernest Rogers (Dorothy); grandchildren, Chris Blair, Jason Blair, Jessica Blair Thomas, Jeremy Blair, Brandon Blair, Josh Blair, and B.K. Blair; great-grandchildren, Lauren Dykes, Brenden Dykes, Katie Blair, Madison Thomas, Clyde Thomas, Jameson Thomas, Atley Blair, Jaxon Blair, Ryley Blair, Kaylynn Blair, and Bentlee Blair; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Debbie Amyx.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W State St., Bristol, TN 37620. A funeral service officiated by Brother Sam Haynes will follow at 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Grace Blair.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
East Tennessee Funeral Home
