Grady Scott Hensley
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Grady Scott Hensley

September 29, 1926 - April 2, 2021

Grady Scott Hensley passed away peacefully at his home on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.

The Celebration of his Life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at State Street United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the atrium after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grady's favorite charity, Salvation Army, 137 M.L.K. Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hensley family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
State Street United Methodist Church
TN
