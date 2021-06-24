Grady Scott Hensley
September 29, 1926 - April 2, 2021
Grady Scott Hensley passed away peacefully at his home on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
The Celebration of his Life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at State Street United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the atrium after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grady's favorite charity, Salvation Army, 137 M.L.K. Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hensley family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.