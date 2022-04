Gregory Alan Blevins



Gregory Alan Blevins, born November 16, 1970, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was 51 years old.



Greg leaves behind a long list of family members, including his brother, Blaine and his wife, Gail; nephew, Cameron; and his niece, Maggie. He is also survived by his uncle, James "Jimmy" Stallard; along with numerous cousins who cared very deeply for him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Genell "Jackie" Blevins.



Greg was a self-employed owner of a heating and cooling company and enjoyed his work tremendously. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his ability to make people laugh. Unfortunately, he was taken away from us too soon.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the substance abuse center of your choice.



The family would also like to thank Gilliam Funeral Home for their assistance with Greg's final arrangements along with Lifecare Ambulance Service and the Wise County Sheriff's Department.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 6, 2022.