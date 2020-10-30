So sorry to hear of the loss of Greg . He was such a sweet , loving, and kind person. He used to play in a band with my brother and he hung around the house a lot. I can still remember his face and the long hair he had as they played music and practiced out in our old building. He was always nice and never said a bad word about anyone to me. I pray God give you all peace and comfort in your time of need and that you cherish your memories of him.

God Bless you and keep you, and may his face shine upon you

Geraldine Montgomery Friend October 30, 2020