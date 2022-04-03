Greta Mullins Easterling
January 1, 1932 - March 30, 2022
BRISTOL, Va.
Mrs. Greta Mullins Easterling, 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at The Abingdon First Church of God, 500 Whites Mill Road, Abingdon, VA 24210. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m with Pastor Bob Neace officiating. Masks are required in order to attend the visitation and service. The family will hold a private inurnment service at a later date.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Greta Easterling.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 3, 2022.