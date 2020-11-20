Guy Preston Pruitt
December 13, 1943 - November 18, 2020
Guy Preston Pruitt, 76, of Duffield, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Heritage Hall, Big Stone Gap, Va. He was born in Richlands, Va., on December 13, 1943, a son of the late Harold Everett Pruitt and Willie Shoemaker Pruitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence Pruitt and John Pruitt.
He had lived in Damascus, Va., for many years prior to moving to Hampton, Va., and then to Scott County, Va., before retiring.
Guy is survived by his two sons, Harold James Pruitt and Shannon Russell Pruitt; brother, Paul Rader Pruitt and wife, Kaye, of Carrollton, Va.; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alex, Logan and Tyler; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home, Damascus, Va. Those who wish to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:45 p.m., Saturday. Private burial will be conducted after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 or the charity of your choice
in memory of Guy.
Due to recent COVID - 19 guidelines, services are limited to a maximum of 25 persons at a time and as always, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mr. Pruitt and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
P.O. Box 950, Damascus VA 24236
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.