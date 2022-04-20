Menu
H. Wayne Smith
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cold Spring Presbyterian Church
H. Wayne Smith

May 27, 1945 - April 17, 2022

H. Wayne Smith, age 76, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 27, 1945, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Harold and Charlotte Cullop Smith. In addition to his first wife, Carolyn Y. Foster. Wayne lived in Alabama, Colorado and Montana and he was a retired Structural Steel Estimator. Wayne was a member of Cold Spring Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Linda J. Bowman Smith; children, Rana Smith, Erik Smith, and Savannah Grove and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Robert Bateman and Drake Charlet; stepchildren, Jason Nelson and wife, Tamara, Justin Nelson and wife, Janie, and Joshua Nelson and wife, Dana; step grandchildren, Jordan and Tristan, Emme and Baylor, Mason and Carter; sister, Gwen Smith; and several cousins.

A memorial service for Wayne will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church with Pastor Doug LaPointe officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed at coldspringchurch.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 280 Cold Spring Church Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.
