Hank Morgan Hawk



April 28, 1953 - November 30,2020



Hank Morgan Hawk passed away at his residence.



He graduated from Bristol College, served in USAF and was an employee of Bristol Jeans and retired from Bristol Metals.



Predeceased by father, James A. Hawk Jr.; brothers, Thomas Allen Hawk and James A. Hawk III.



Survived by son, Jedidiah Hawk, of the home; mother, Mary Hawk; sister, Holly Hawk Jaynes (John), Rogersville, Tenn.



Pursuant to his wishes, his body was donated to science and there will be no formal service.



Restore Life, Elizabethton, Tenn.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.