Harlan Stuart Pafford
May 21, 1928 - December 17, 2020
MARION, Va.
Harlan Stuart Pafford, age 92, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.
Harlan Pafford's life added up to a well lived journey. He graduated from Emory & Henry where he was class president, and played football. Mr. Pafford worked with the Smyth County School system for 49 years. During that time, he taught math, science, was second in command, handled payroll, and eventually talked the school board into purchasing its first computer. Some thought he was crazy, but Harlan was just in time. When he wasn't educating, he was working on the Pafford Angus Farm since 1964. Harlan was a member of several Angus Associations and enjoyed working with Bull. He was a long-time member, Sunday School teacher, and superintendent at Greenwood United Methodist Church. Harlan left a legacy, and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Clara Sprinkle Pafford.
Harlan is survived by his dedicated co-worker, caregiver and friend whom he considered a son, Mark "Bull" Myers of Marion, Va.; brother, Donald V. Pafford and wife, Pat of Amherst, Va.; nieces and nephews and their families, Brad Pafford of Woodbridge, Va., Ellen Snyder of Richmond, Va. and Cathy Hardy of Bayfield, Colo.; special in-laws, Walter Sprinkle Jr. and wife, Becky, and E.T. Sprinkle; special friend and caregiver, Della Robbins, all of Marion, Va.
Special thanks to the staff of Francis Marion Manor for the care given to Harlan.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Natalie Justice officiating. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, Va. 24354.
To share memories of Harlan Stuart Pafford, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Harlan's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.