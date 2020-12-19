Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harlan Stuart Pafford
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Harlan Stuart Pafford

May 21, 1928 - December 17, 2020

MARION, Va.

Harlan Stuart Pafford, age 92, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.

Harlan Pafford's life added up to a well lived journey. He graduated from Emory & Henry where he was class president, and played football. Mr. Pafford worked with the Smyth County School system for 49 years. During that time, he taught math, science, was second in command, handled payroll, and eventually talked the school board into purchasing its first computer. Some thought he was crazy, but Harlan was just in time. When he wasn't educating, he was working on the Pafford Angus Farm since 1964. Harlan was a member of several Angus Associations and enjoyed working with Bull. He was a long-time member, Sunday School teacher, and superintendent at Greenwood United Methodist Church. Harlan left a legacy, and he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Clara Sprinkle Pafford.

Harlan is survived by his dedicated co-worker, caregiver and friend whom he considered a son, Mark "Bull" Myers of Marion, Va.; brother, Donald V. Pafford and wife, Pat of Amherst, Va.; nieces and nephews and their families, Brad Pafford of Woodbridge, Va., Ellen Snyder of Richmond, Va. and Cathy Hardy of Bayfield, Colo.; special in-laws, Walter Sprinkle Jr. and wife, Becky, and E.T. Sprinkle; special friend and caregiver, Della Robbins, all of Marion, Va.

Special thanks to the staff of Francis Marion Manor for the care given to Harlan.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Natalie Justice officiating. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, Va. 24354.

To share memories of Harlan Stuart Pafford, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Harlan's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.