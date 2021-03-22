Harmon Glover
April 5, 1931 - March 20, 2021
Harmon Glover passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on April 5, 1931, to the late Roy and Velva Glover. Harmon was a lifelong resident of Bluff City and a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. He worked for 46 years at Mapes Piano String Company in Elizabethton and retired as the plant manager.
Harmon is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wilma Sigman Glover; daughter, Gwen Bartley of Bluff City; granddaughter, Heather Friesland and husband, Mike of Bluff City; and grandson, Dr. Jeremy Bartley of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Molly.
Harmon was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Glover. He is survived by several siblings, Anna Lee Hicks (Johnny); Charles Glover (Carol); James Glover (Betty); Raymie Glover (Mary); Carolyn Nave (Terry); and Oma Jenkins (Jack). He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marie Glover and leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor the life of Harmon will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Ferguson and the Rev. Rusty Verran officiating. Please understand we will be following COVID-19 guidelines. We ask guests and family members attending the service to wear a mask and to observe social distancing guidelines.
Harmon carried a marble in his pocket with an inscription that exemplified the way he lived, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." In lieu of flowers, do what he quietly did. Love your fellow man and help someone in need.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
. Tetrick Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Bluff City, TN 37618, (423) 538-7131, is honored to serve the Glover family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 22, 2021.