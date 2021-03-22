Menu
Harmon Glover
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St
Bluff City, TN
Harmon Glover

April 5, 1931 - March 20, 2021

Harmon Glover passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on April 5, 1931, to the late Roy and Velva Glover. Harmon was a lifelong resident of Bluff City and a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. He worked for 46 years at Mapes Piano String Company in Elizabethton and retired as the plant manager.

Harmon is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wilma Sigman Glover; daughter, Gwen Bartley of Bluff City; granddaughter, Heather Friesland and husband, Mike of Bluff City; and grandson, Dr. Jeremy Bartley of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Molly.

Harmon was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Glover. He is survived by several siblings, Anna Lee Hicks (Johnny); Charles Glover (Carol); James Glover (Betty); Raymie Glover (Mary); Carolyn Nave (Terry); and Oma Jenkins (Jack). He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marie Glover and leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to honor the life of Harmon will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Ferguson and the Rev. Rusty Verran officiating. Please understand we will be following COVID-19 guidelines. We ask guests and family members attending the service to wear a mask and to observe social distancing guidelines.

Harmon carried a marble in his pocket with an inscription that exemplified the way he lived, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." In lieu of flowers, do what he quietly did. Love your fellow man and help someone in need.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Bluff City, TN 37618, (423) 538-7131, is honored to serve the Glover family during this difficult time.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss---he was a good man---Don and Betty Shaffer
Betty sue Shaffer
March 26, 2021
We are saddened by Harmon´s passing. I have wonderful memories bringing Rachel trick or treating. It all started with a bag of popcorn. Wilma and Qwen we are praying for comfort and strength through this difficult time. Howie and Vicki
Vicki Watson
March 23, 2021
Our sympathy & prayers are with you. I know the Lord will comfort you & give you peace during this time. Love you all.
Arvie & Lois Houck
March 23, 2021
So sorry,Gwen! Praying you and your family revive comfort and peace from God!
Sandi Rieck
March 22, 2021
Wilma, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Harmon was a special man and friend. My heart is so sad. He will be missed by many. I miss our weekly visits at Food City. I will be in touch ... I love you, Wilma
Linda Cowan
March 22, 2021
So sorry for the loss of a very precious man. I am sure he will be missed by many. Praying for you all
Carolyn Blevins
March 22, 2021
