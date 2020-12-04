Harold "Junior" Blankenship
ABINGDON, Va.
Harold "Junior" Blankenship, 68, passed away at his home on Monday, December 1, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia with Pastor Junior Gobble officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Covid-19 capacity mandates of 25 persons are to be followed during this time along with face coverings and social distancing.
Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service will be for immediate family only.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Blankenship.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.