Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold Dollar Sr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Harold Dollar Sr.

November 27, 1943 - October 23, 2020

Harold Junior Dollar Sr., age 76, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Everett Manuel and Hallie Arnold Dollar and was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Arnold.

Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Sullins Dollar of Wytheville; daughter, and son-in-law, Lisa Ann and Terry Gregory of Abingdon; son, Harold Junior Dollar Jr. of Wytheville; sisters, Mildred Dennie of Bristol, Goldie James of Bristol; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene Charlie and Teresa Dollar of Kingsport, Tenn., Eddie and Wilma Dollar of Bristol, Tenn., Larry Dollar of Gatlinburg, Tenn.; grandchildren, Hunter Gregory of Abingdon, Tyler Gregory of Abingdon; and several nieces and nephews.

Per the request of the family, there will be no services.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.