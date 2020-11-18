Harold Ernest Burnette
November 5, 1939 - November 16, 2020
Harold Ernest Burnette, age 81, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Cambridge House.
He was born on November 5, 1939, in Scott County, Va., a son of the late Gideon and Minnie Bowers Burnette. He was a life long resident of the Bristol area. He worked as a service manager for Wallace Imports.
Surviving include his wife, Linda Carolyn Burnette; daughter, Tammy Begley; sons, Mike Burnette and Jeff Burnette; two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services held at this time.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.