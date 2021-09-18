Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Harold R. Farris Jr.
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Harold R. Farris Jr.

September 21, 1962 - September 13, 2021

Harold R. Farris Jr., age 58, of Jasper, Tenn. and formerly of Lansdowne, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was born September 21, 1962, in Glade Spring, Va. He was a member of the Patrick Henry High School Class of 1981 where he was an all-star athlete and graduated from Emory and Henry in 1985. Harold served his country as a 28-year employee with the United St ates Secret Service. He lived his life with a devout Christian faith and in service to Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold R. "Poss" Farris, Sr. Harold is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Cathleen Ellen "Cathy" Farris; mother, Rebecca Thomas "Toots" Farris, of Glade Spring, Va.; son, Harold R. "Trey" Farris III of Florence, Ala.; two daughters, Jenna Faith Farris of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Diana Elizabeth Farris of Ashburn, Va.; two brothers, Bucky Farris and wife, Toni, of Chilhowie, Va. and Mark Farris of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Meadowview United Methodist Church, 29043 Walker Ln., Meadowview, Va. 24361, with the Rev. David St. Clair officiating. Interment will follow in Moore Cemetery where Harold R. "Trey" Farris III, Bucky Farris, Mark Farris, Thomas Staker, Steven Staker, and Jim Boen will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. The United States Secret Service will provide an honor guard with a flag folding ceremony to occur at the conclusion of the visitation.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meadowview United Methodist Church
29043 Walker Lane, Meadowview, VA
Sep
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Meadowview United Methodist Church
29043 Walker Lane, Meadowview, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Harold when he was with the USSS/UD. It was well known that he was a man of faith. He didn't talk about his devotion to god so much that he lived it. Harold was a kind person who usually had a radiant smile that was infectious. My condolences to his families and friends. He was a good man who left us too soon.
John Casucci
Work
September 21, 2021
Harold was a dedicated public servant and strong family man. Our condolences to his family.
Greg Patton and family
Work
September 20, 2021
You were a great teammate. Rest In Peace.
Tony Webb
School
September 19, 2021
My deepest condolences. This is quiet a shock. Prayers for Harold's wife and family. Many thanks from a grateful nation for his years of service.
Kathy Terry Moore
School
September 18, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about the loss of Harold. I was fortunate enough to work with him for a number of years, he was a true gentleman. My prayers are with the Farris family.
Louis Enriquez
Work
September 18, 2021
