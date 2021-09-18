Harold R. Farris Jr.
September 21, 1962 - September 13, 2021
Harold R. Farris Jr., age 58, of Jasper, Tenn. and formerly of Lansdowne, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was born September 21, 1962, in Glade Spring, Va. He was a member of the Patrick Henry High School Class of 1981 where he was an all-star athlete and graduated from Emory and Henry in 1985. Harold served his country as a 28-year employee with the United St ates Secret Service. He lived his life with a devout Christian faith and in service to Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold R. "Poss" Farris, Sr. Harold is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Cathleen Ellen "Cathy" Farris; mother, Rebecca Thomas "Toots" Farris, of Glade Spring, Va.; son, Harold R. "Trey" Farris III of Florence, Ala.; two daughters, Jenna Faith Farris of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Diana Elizabeth Farris of Ashburn, Va.; two brothers, Bucky Farris and wife, Toni, of Chilhowie, Va. and Mark Farris of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Meadowview United Methodist Church, 29043 Walker Ln., Meadowview, Va. 24361, with the Rev. David St. Clair officiating. Interment will follow in Moore Cemetery where Harold R. "Trey" Farris III, Bucky Farris, Mark Farris, Thomas Staker, Steven Staker, and Jim Boen will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. The United States Secret Service will provide an honor guard with a flag folding ceremony to occur at the conclusion of the visitation.
