Harold Junior Blankenship
May 17, 1952 - December 1, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Harold "Junior" Blankenship, 68, passed away at his home on Monday, December 1, 2020.
Junior was born in Buchanan County, Virginia and raised in Hurley, Virginia.
Junior was a master mechanic with a heart of gold. Junior lived his life working and always helping everyone in need. Junior never let his near-death accidents ever slow him down as he continued daily to continue to do what he loved to do which was work. Junior attended Alvarado Bible Church and will be missed dearly by his friends and neighbors in the Denton Valley Community.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Stella Blankenship; stepson, Jimmy Spoonhour; step-daughters, Theresa Hartwell and Sherry Campbell; loving daughter that he missed daily, Donna Stiltner; and granddaughter, Sydney Fleenor.
Junior is survived by his wife, Liz Blankenship; daughter, Theresa Smith and husband Greg of Newman, Georgia; Angie Henegar and husband Steve of Bristol, Virginia; Christine Dishner of Bristol, Virginia; son, David Blankenship of Abingdon, Virginia; sisters, Goldie Justice of Hurley, Virginia. and Brenda Musick of Abingdon, Virginia; four grandchildren who he raised as his own, Dakota, Mikey, Dillon, and Kiarra Blankenship; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia with Pastor Junior Gobble officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Covid-19 capacity mandates of 25 persons are to be followed during this time along with face coverings and social distancing.
Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service will be for immediate family only.
