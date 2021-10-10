Harry Bratton
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.
Harry Bratton, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was born in Castlewood, Virginia; son of the late Stuart and Bessie Collier Bratton.
He is survived by his three sons, Joseph "Joey" H. Bratton II and wife, Rebecca, Tracy "Trace" M. Bratton and wife, Becky, and David "Dave" S. Bratton and wife, Lisa; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several other family members and friends.
Graveside Services and Interment for Harry Bratton will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Myers Vicars and the Rev. Paul Sheaffer officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery, leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.