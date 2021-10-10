Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Bratton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
Harry Bratton

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.

Harry Bratton, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

He was born in Castlewood, Virginia; son of the late Stuart and Bessie Collier Bratton.

He is survived by his three sons, Joseph "Joey" H. Bratton II and wife, Rebecca, Tracy "Trace" M. Bratton and wife, Becky, and David "Dave" S. Bratton and wife, Lisa; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several other family members and friends.

Graveside Services and Interment for Harry Bratton will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Myers Vicars and the Rev. Paul Sheaffer officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery, leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bratton family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Service
10:30a.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Oct
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
the Chapel of Love Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park
Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Castlewood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are sorry to hear about Mr. Harry Bratton´s passing. He loved his family. Always had a smile on his face & never meet a stranger. We will all miss him.
Glenn & Vicki Myers
Work
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results