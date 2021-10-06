Harry Ross Cox
December 16, 1938 - October 4, 2021
Harry Ross Cox, age 82, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2021. He was born in Limestone, Tenn., a son to the late Hubert and Bertha Shelton Cox and had spent the majority of his life in the area.
Harry worked construction and was a member of the Gold Wing Riders Association. He was a member of Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jo Cox; brother, Willis Jack Cox; and sister, Eva Holt.
Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Jo Hughes and husband, Allen, and Tammy Renee Cox; grandchildren, Jessica Jo Sharrett and husband, Kevin, Ross Allen Hughes and wife, Sharon, and Emma Renee King and husband, Levi; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Riley, Grace, Harper, Lincoln, Joleigh, Alexis, and Charles; great great-granddaughter, Adelaide; sisters, Martha Bridgeman and Margaret Green; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Dingus officiating. Committal services will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ross Hughes, Kevin Sharrett, Levi King, Riley Sharrett, Charles Mullins, and Allen Hughes. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.