Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Ross Cox
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Harry Ross Cox

December 16, 1938 - October 4, 2021

Harry Ross Cox, age 82, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2021. He was born in Limestone, Tenn., a son to the late Hubert and Bertha Shelton Cox and had spent the majority of his life in the area.

Harry worked construction and was a member of the Gold Wing Riders Association. He was a member of Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jo Cox; brother, Willis Jack Cox; and sister, Eva Holt.

Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Jo Hughes and husband, Allen, and Tammy Renee Cox; grandchildren, Jessica Jo Sharrett and husband, Kevin, Ross Allen Hughes and wife, Sharon, and Emma Renee King and husband, Levi; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Riley, Grace, Harper, Lincoln, Joleigh, Alexis, and Charles; great great-granddaughter, Adelaide; sisters, Martha Bridgeman and Margaret Green; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Dingus officiating. Committal services will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ross Hughes, Kevin Sharrett, Levi King, Riley Sharrett, Charles Mullins, and Allen Hughes. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Oct
6
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Oct
7
Committal
3:00p.m.
Mt. View Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Harry was a good man so kind to everyone he met I am thankful that I got to know him ,he will be missed by many
Bonnie Mccusker
October 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss saying prayers for you all during this difficult time.
Michael Millard
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results