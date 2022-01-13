Harry Matthew Morgan
January 8, 2022
Harry Matthew Morgan, 88, Elizabethton, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late John & Mary Alley Morgan. He was a 1951 graduate of Cloudland High School and received a Bachelor Degree in Mathematics. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from United Diamond Exchange in Bristol. He was a member of St. John's Freewill Baptist Church where he had served as song leader for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Morgan and his first wife, Polly Sue Hobbs Morgan; a grandson, Daniel Gilbert; and three brothers, David Morgan, Wayne Morgan and Jack Morgan.
Survivors include his children, Mark (Lisa) Morgan, Bluff City, Kevin (Amy) Gilbert, Bristol; stepdaughter, Carrie (Shane) Dugger, Elizabethton and Lisa (Tom) Long, Nashville; his grandchildren, Conner Morgan, Gwendolyn Fries; his step-grandchildren, Eric Dugger, Isaiah Long and Bethany Long Davis; his sister, June Morgan and his brothers, W.L. and Roger Morgan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Richard Sheppard officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided by Boone Dam 4933. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church he loved, St. John's Freewill Baptist Church, 119 Partridge Lane Roan Mountain, Tenn. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Morgan family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.