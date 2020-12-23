Harry Lee Senter, Jr.
July 25, 1940 - December 18, 2020
In the early morning hours of Friday, December 18, 2020, Harry Lee Senter Jr., 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away. He was born on July 25, 1940, in Bristol, Va. He lived most of his life in Bristol, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Anna Stone Senter and Harry Lee Senter Sr.
Harry worked for many years as a production coordinator with Kingsport Press, and before retirement, as a salesman for Heilig-Meyers in Bristol. He was a talented craftsman who enjoyed building a model railroad and working with wood. Boating, fishing and Vol football were other interests, as well as keeping his bird feeders full and tending his trees and flowers. He dearly loved his Schnauzers.
Harry is survived by two sisters, Anna Senter and Cheryl Senter; brother, Riley Senter and wife, Phyllis Dutton; nephews, Josh and Jason Senter; and several cousins also survive him.
Committal services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201 with Brother Vann Seal officiating. Harry will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 West Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mr. Senter and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.