Harvey Fleenor
April 30, 1949 - March 26, 2022
Harvey Lee Fleenor, age 72, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:53 p.m. surrounded by family. He was born in Bristol Virginia, on April 30, 1949.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Earl James and Beatrice Fleenor; infant daughter, Sheila Denise Fleenor; son, Kevin Lee Fleenor; brothers, Gary and David; and sisters, Louise, Barbara, Patricia, and Joyce.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Fleenor; children, Melissa Canter and husband, Stephen Canter, and Lisa Blaylock and husband, Duane Blaylock; his sister, Brenda White; and brother, Bradley Fleenor. He is also remembered by his grandchildren, Kevin "Dale" Fleenor, Makenzie Simac and husband, Jacob Simac, Sarah Jessee and husband, Cody Jessee, and Jaydan Blaylock. He has also left behind his four cats, Patches, Smokey, Spider Monkey, and Fuzzy.
2 Corinthians 5:8 says "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." Harvey accepted Christ into his heart on March 21, 2022. Harvey's family and friends take comfort knowing that he has passed from this life onto the next. We are confident that he is rejoicing in his new body and resting forevermore with Jesus. While on this Earth Harvey enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved fishing and riding motorcycles in his younger days. He would light up a room with his sense of humor and would constantly have his family and friends laughing.
The family will be holding a private funeral service for Harvey. We appreciate your understanding. Pallbearers will be Dale Fleenor, Duane Blaylock, Stephen Canter, Dale Smith, Danny Boyd, Jacob Simac, and Cody Jessee.
The family of Harvey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has prayed over the past weeks. We would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Bristol Regional Medical Center ICU Unit 4 for taking such great care of Harvey in his final days.
Online condolences may be made to the Fleenor family at www.blevinscares.com
. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Fleenor family.
Blevins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.