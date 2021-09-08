Hassell Benton Hess
November 20, 1935 - September 5, 2021
Hassell Benton Hess, age 85, of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 5, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Hassell was born on November 20, 1935, to the late Rev. Burgess and Agness Hess of the Horton Ridge section of Russell County. He was a long standing resident of Doran moving to Abingdon in 2007. A retired mining machine specialist, he began his lifelong career with S & S Machinery, currently known as Long-Airdox, in the mid 1960's and retiring from the company after 40 plus years of dedicated service. He was a devoted family man and nothing brightened his smile more than spending time at family gatherings. Benton had a passion for working in and perfecting his garden and enjoyed spending his time outdoors maintaining his lawn and landscape.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Paul, Jerry, Daryel Hess; and sister, Ruth Richardson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joann Hess; daughters, Debbie Chandler and husband, Ben, and Linda Osborne and husband, CT; son, Jeff Hess and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Amber Miller and husband, Matt, and Brittany Dolinger and husband, Wildy; great-grandchildren, Nick Miller, Erin Dolinger and Hannah Dolinger; sisters, Billie "Bib" Horton, Faye Richardson, Peggy Johnson, Janice Jessie; extended family; and special friends, Bill Corns and Bob Lawson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Healthcare and Hospice.
Funeral services for Hassell Benton Hess will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with Pastor Barry Absher officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Hess, C.T. Osborne, Ben Chandler, Matt Miller, Darren Hess, and Wildy Dolinger. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extenuating health concerns for family members, guests are required to wear facial coverings at all times.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 Second Street, Richlands, VA 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.