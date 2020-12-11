Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hattie Louise Slone
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Hattie Louise Slone

July 20, 1950 - December 9, 2020

MARION, Va.

Hattie Louise Slone, age 70, entered Glory to be with her precious Savior on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Louise passed peacefully surrounded by her devoted, loving husband of thirty seven years while her children sang her favorite song. Her bedside was surrounded by all seven of her grandchildren who lit up everyday of her life.

Born on July 20, 1950, Louise spent over fifty years caring for patients and families as a nurse. For over 20 years of her career, Louise devoted herself as a Hospice nurse caring for patients in their final days where she made everlasting impacts on thousands of patients and their loved ones. Louise was truly a one of a kind lady who loved her patients and greeted everyone she met with an infectious smile that could illuminate any room.

Louise loved to cook and enjoyed sharing her gift with others. At any time, you could walk into her house to a huge feast on the table surrounded by a multitude of people. She would invite you to come on in and welcome you just like you were family. She provided her loved ones with countless Sunday and weeknight dinners gathered around the family table loving each other's company and sharing boisterous laughs.

Louise was a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church for thirty seven years. She volunteered in Bible Schools and church camps, was a member of the ladies' fellowship, and taught the nursery class for many years. Louise loved her church, her church family, her pastor, and her Lord.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, William Earnest and Lilliie Pauline Bise; sister, Virginia "Jenny" Bise Holman; special uncle, William "Bill" Kegley; and son, Ronnie Dean Slone.

Louise is survived by her adoring husband and inseparable best friend of thirty nine years, Ronnie Slone. She is also survived by three loving children, daughter, Rhonda Harry and husband, Donovan of Marion, daughter, Lisa Combs of Marion, son, Charlie Moser and special friend, Amy of Marion. Louise is also survived by seven grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Ella Harry, Lily Akers, Kane Akers, Emma Combs, Maddie Combs, Thad Combs and special friend, Olivia Griffith, and Bryson Moser. Louise is also survived by a special aunt, Ella Kegley; special nieces, Tina Oakes and Sheila SImmons. Louise is also survived by many loving friends, cousins, and other family members.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Louise's former coworkers, her friends, and her nurses at Hospice of Southwest Virginia as well as Pastor Mike Sage and her church family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. during church services on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. following services with interment to follow in RoseWood Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Slone family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church
VA
Dec
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
24 Entries
I just learned of Louise´s passing and I´m heart broken, I worked with her at Hospices for 10 years and she was a remarkable nurse that truly cared for her pts and coworkers , she always had a smile on her face and love in her heart I will truly miss you Louise !!
Sandy Linkous
December 16, 2020
Louise was a wonderful lady, we went to nursing school at WCC and she was a good friend.
I extend my sincere sympathy to her family on the loss of your loved one. May God comfort you with the promise of seeing her in heaven.
Since idson
Debra Davidson
Friend
December 13, 2020
I worked with Louise a long time .She was always a joy to work with. Devoted to her family , with a heart full of love. Her passing has caused tears in many eyes. Ronnie, you were her soul mate . Try not to hurt so bad , You know you'll see her again without earthly problems looming over . God bless you all .
Don Davis
Friend
December 12, 2020
What a wonderful picture of Louise. Sweet lady and neighbor who will be missed. Prayers to the entire family.
Diane Eller
Neighbor
December 12, 2020
To the family Louise Slone. We are so sorry for your loss.our loss is Heavens gain. love Mark and Teresa Barker
Teresa Barker
Friend
December 11, 2020
Louise was a great woman and friend! She would always make you smile and laugh!
Mr and Mrs Kenneth Browning
Friend
December 11, 2020
Sorry for your families loss she certainly was a very sweet person and always had a smile on her face whenever she came to take care of my parents.
Frank Stanley
December 11, 2020
In loving memory Praying for the family
Glenna Turley
Friend
December 11, 2020
She was a angel she was there with my dad and was great. I am so sorry for your loss.
Trish Daugherty
Friend
December 11, 2020
God received a very special lady, nurse and friend into heaven. Louise was one of a kind and she served our family with love and compassion. I also consider her a friend that I shared precious memories. I´m sure she is singing in the heavenly choir. She was a real Proverbs 31 woman. Louise I miss you just knowing you aren´t here but knowing you are rejoicing in heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. God bless you all!
Gloria Gentry
December 11, 2020
You were so Blessed to have such a mom, always smiling and kind. Your in my thoughts and prayers
DeAnna Thompson
Friend
December 10, 2020
She was one of the kind I always had a smile on her face a beautiful person she took care of so many even her Uncle Bobby and he loved her so much she made him smile too and it made it so much she made it so much easier on us girls she was a blessing and she will surely be missed we are so sorry for your loss we will be praying for you and your family with love you she got her wings
Theresa Rhoney
Family
December 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Aunt Louise. You were one the greatest loving and generous women I ever knew. Love, Jessica, Jim, Jenna and Jimmy Hayes.
Jessica Hayes
Family
December 10, 2020
Lisa I am so very sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a wonderful Hospice nurse. She took such great care of my mother. Prayers for you and your family.
Mary Collum
Friend
December 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
virginia Rhoney
Family
December 10, 2020
Thanks for everything you done for us you will always be a awesome person from my heart's for that I will always love you
Becky Widener
Family
December 10, 2020
Will miss Louise
Charles Bridgeman
Family
December 10, 2020
I love and miss you Louise. There was not another woman like you in the world. Thanks for taking care of my brother for almost 38 years.
Yvonne Howell
Family
December 10, 2020
Lisa, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
April Glovier
Coworker
December 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Smyth County Dialysis
Coworker
December 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy to her loving family. Can you imagine her meeting up with Uncle Bill Kerley and rushing to see that "Ole Ship of Zion."
Karen Gillespie
Friend
December 10, 2020
Chuck I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your sweet Mom. Thinking of you amd your family during this difficult time and in the days to come.
Amanda Sheets Alsbrook
Friend
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I spent the night over at Lousie’s house with Rhonda when we were kids. Got snowed in there once or twice too. She always was so kind and welcoming. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Morgan Short
Friend
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Louise's passing. I loved her dearly. We were both RN's and loved our patients. She was so sweet and precious. Prayers for all of you.
Joyce Carrico Sheffield
Friend
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results