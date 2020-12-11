Hattie Louise Slone
July 20, 1950 - December 9, 2020
MARION, Va.
Hattie Louise Slone, age 70, entered Glory to be with her precious Savior on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Louise passed peacefully surrounded by her devoted, loving husband of thirty seven years while her children sang her favorite song. Her bedside was surrounded by all seven of her grandchildren who lit up everyday of her life.
Born on July 20, 1950, Louise spent over fifty years caring for patients and families as a nurse. For over 20 years of her career, Louise devoted herself as a Hospice nurse caring for patients in their final days where she made everlasting impacts on thousands of patients and their loved ones. Louise was truly a one of a kind lady who loved her patients and greeted everyone she met with an infectious smile that could illuminate any room.
Louise loved to cook and enjoyed sharing her gift with others. At any time, you could walk into her house to a huge feast on the table surrounded by a multitude of people. She would invite you to come on in and welcome you just like you were family. She provided her loved ones with countless Sunday and weeknight dinners gathered around the family table loving each other's company and sharing boisterous laughs.
Louise was a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church for thirty seven years. She volunteered in Bible Schools and church camps, was a member of the ladies' fellowship, and taught the nursery class for many years. Louise loved her church, her church family, her pastor, and her Lord.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, William Earnest and Lilliie Pauline Bise; sister, Virginia "Jenny" Bise Holman; special uncle, William "Bill" Kegley; and son, Ronnie Dean Slone.
Louise is survived by her adoring husband and inseparable best friend of thirty nine years, Ronnie Slone. She is also survived by three loving children, daughter, Rhonda Harry and husband, Donovan of Marion, daughter, Lisa Combs of Marion, son, Charlie Moser and special friend, Amy of Marion. Louise is also survived by seven grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Ella Harry, Lily Akers, Kane Akers, Emma Combs, Maddie Combs, Thad Combs and special friend, Olivia Griffith, and Bryson Moser. Louise is also survived by a special aunt, Ella Kegley; special nieces, Tina Oakes and Sheila SImmons. Louise is also survived by many loving friends, cousins, and other family members.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Louise's former coworkers, her friends, and her nurses at Hospice of Southwest Virginia as well as Pastor Mike Sage and her church family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. during church services on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. following services with interment to follow in RoseWood Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Slone family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.