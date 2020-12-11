She was one of the kind I always had a smile on her face a beautiful person she took care of so many even her Uncle Bobby and he loved her so much she made him smile too and it made it so much she made it so much easier on us girls she was a blessing and she will surely be missed we are so sorry for your loss we will be praying for you and your family with love you she got her wings

Theresa Rhoney Family December 10, 2020