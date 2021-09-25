Hazel Amanda Dugger
September 22, 2021
Hazel Amanda Dugger, 89, of Piney Flats, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community in Elizabethton. She was a native of Johnson County and was the daughter of the late Hiram Hunter Dugger and Barbara Elizabeth Keller Dugger. Mrs. Pierce attended Edgefield United Methodist Church in Piney Flats. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Pierce enjoyed doing volunteer work and was very active in Ruritan National Inc, Eastern Star and other civic organizations.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Ray Pierce; three sisters, Geneva Belle Pilkin, Mary Kate Fritts and Rose Hodge; and two brothers, Truman Dugger and James Edward Dugger.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Pat Taylor and Debi Hopkins who lived with Hazel and Ed for a time and Joe Tolliver who was a great help to Hazel in her later years.
Graveside services for Mrs. Pierce will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens with Minister Estel Williams officiating. Nephews and great-nephews will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. In lieu of lowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Butler Museum, 123 Selma Curtis Road, Butler, Tenn.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com
. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Pierce family, 423-928-2245.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2021.