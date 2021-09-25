Menu
Hazel Amanda Dugger
FUNERAL HOME
Woodall Anderson Funeral Home
108 West Watauga Avenue
Johnson City, TN
Hazel Amanda Dugger

September 22, 2021

Hazel Amanda Dugger, 89, of Piney Flats, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community in Elizabethton. She was a native of Johnson County and was the daughter of the late Hiram Hunter Dugger and Barbara Elizabeth Keller Dugger. Mrs. Pierce attended Edgefield United Methodist Church in Piney Flats. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Pierce enjoyed doing volunteer work and was very active in Ruritan National Inc, Eastern Star and other civic organizations.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Ray Pierce; three sisters, Geneva Belle Pilkin, Mary Kate Fritts and Rose Hodge; and two brothers, Truman Dugger and James Edward Dugger.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Pat Taylor and Debi Hopkins who lived with Hazel and Ed for a time and Joe Tolliver who was a great help to Hazel in her later years.

Graveside services for Mrs. Pierce will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens with Minister Estel Williams officiating. Nephews and great-nephews will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. In lieu of lowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Butler Museum, 123 Selma Curtis Road, Butler, Tenn.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Pierce family, 423-928-2245.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodall Anderson Funeral Home
I´m broken-hearted at the homegoing of my precious and longtime friend and co-worker. Sweet Hazel was the epitome of many things : A Godly servant of the Lord she loved and served so much and to whom she was very faithful the her whole life; the ultimate professional in ALL her affairs , business, personal or her work and dealings with others , the consummate Southern lady especialy in etiquette, detail, deportment and lifestyle, a loving , caring, sharing energetic , funny, super intelligent soul who had traveled over much of the world and the USA. She was a blessing to so many especially to me during stressful times and difficult situations in my life. We spent a lot of time together over the years as we both worked at the USPS in Bristol, VA and as we did things together for other needy people, organizations, churches etc. She loved to travel and was always thankful to be blessed to be able to do so. She was generous, kind, had a tremendous sense of humor and loved to laugh and tell stories of her families lives growing up in Butler, TN and of the wonderful life she and Ed shared until he was called home to be with the Lord. Her tender care of Ed was a great testimony to the great love they shared for so many years. I weep for our loss of this great lady but rejoice that she is now reunited with her dear Ed and other family members . I cherished our friendship and we shared a precious bond of fellowship, and " like precious faith" and a special love of our Lord. She was the "salt and light" in her world , the witness TO that world that set her apart and they could SEE "that she had been with JESUS!!" Rest In Peace "dearly beloved" and know you were and are loved and admired and we were "blessed beyond measure to have you in all our lives!!
Meredith Corvin
Friend
September 25, 2021
