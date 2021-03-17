Hazel Bee-Etta Thompson Ellison
Hazel Bee-Etta Thompson Ellison, 88, of Mechanicsburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born on January 13, 1933, the daughter of the late Brady and Edith Lambert Thompson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Tyler Ellison.
Hazel loved to be outside. When she was in better health, she loved to weed eat and plant flowers. She loved Spring time. She enjoyed watching the bird feeder, which was visited by lots of birds. Sunflower seeds and corn were also left on the ground for the ground hogs, squirrels and deer.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Steve Hodge and Linda and Rob Brizendine; her three grandchildren, Morgan Brizendine, Tyler Hodge and Conner Brizendine; her brother, Junior Thompson; her sister, Peggy Dillow; special friends, Darrell Wellman, Anderia and Brooke Williams; and her beloved dog, Peaches.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Cemetery with the Rev. Ted Anders officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Hazel's honor to Byrnes Chapel Memorial Fund, c/o Bob Gordon, 195 Osborne Dr., Bland, VA 24315.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.