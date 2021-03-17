Menu
Hazel Bee-Etta Thompson Ellison
Hazel Bee-Etta Thompson Ellison, 88, of Mechanicsburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born on January 13, 1933, the daughter of the late Brady and Edith Lambert Thompson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Tyler Ellison.

Hazel loved to be outside. When she was in better health, she loved to weed eat and plant flowers. She loved Spring time. She enjoyed watching the bird feeder, which was visited by lots of birds. Sunflower seeds and corn were also left on the ground for the ground hogs, squirrels and deer.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Steve Hodge and Linda and Rob Brizendine; her three grandchildren, Morgan Brizendine, Tyler Hodge and Conner Brizendine; her brother, Junior Thompson; her sister, Peggy Dillow; special friends, Darrell Wellman, Anderia and Brooke Williams; and her beloved dog, Peaches.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Cemetery with the Rev. Ted Anders officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Hazel's honor to Byrnes Chapel Memorial Fund, c/o Bob Gordon, 195 Osborne Dr., Bland, VA 24315.

The Ellison family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mechanicsburg Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rhonda, I am so sorry for your lost. Prayers for family during these sad time.
Donna Nunn
Friend
March 13, 2021
I'm so sorry to her of your loss, your mother was so sweet and funny. Sending love and prayers
Sandy Wright
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Hazel's passing. Sending prayers and hugs to all of the family.
Jamie Wilson
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sad to hear about Hazel's passing. Love and prayers for the family.
Margaret Pauley Bowles
Family
March 9, 2021
Sending Prayers and Comfort to you during this difficult time. God Bless !
Connie DeWilde
Friend
March 9, 2021
Hazel was a life long friend and always made me laugh. I will miss her.
Patricia Mitchell
Friend
March 9, 2021
Hazel was a wonderful person who raised great children. She will be missed. We are thinking of you all.
George and Chris Bird
Chris Bird
Friend
March 9, 2021
